Japan, Dominican Republic Affirm Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena on Tuesday affirmed their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

At their meeting in Tokyo, the two also agreed to work together to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Noting that the Asian and Caribbean nations will mark the 90th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, Kishida indicated his eagerness to move the bilateral relationship forward.

Pena responded that the Dominican Republic hopes to deepen its friendship with Japan.

The vice president was visiting Japan on behalf of President Luis Abinader, who was unable to travel due to domestic affairs.

