Japan Consul Meets Astellas Employee Detained in China

Beijing, April 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese consul had a meeting on Tuesday with a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. <4503>, who is in detention in China, according to diplomatic sources.

The Astellas employee is said to have told the consul that he has no particular health problem.

The Japanese government plans to continue to support the man while urging China to release him soon.

It is not known whether the consular meeting was realized thanks to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Sunday.

At the meeting with Qin in China, Hayashi demanded that a Japanese consul be allowed to meet with the Astellas employee, as well as that the detained man be freed soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]