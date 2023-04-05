G-7 Eyes New Tools to Counter Economic Coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies on Tuesday vowed to develop new measures to counter economic coercion that distorts fair global competition, trade and investment, apparently warning against China and Russia.

"We will pursue more effective use of existing tools, as well as developing appropriate new tools and stronger international rules and norms" to jointly deal with economic coercion, the ministers said in a joint statement adopted at their online meeting.

From Japan, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi took part in the meeting.

"The participating countries came to a complete agreement on jointly considering measures against economic coercion," Nishimura told reporters after the meeting. "We will work on giving shape to the G-7 cooperation."

Countermeasures against economic coercion are expected to be included in a joint statement to be compiled at the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

