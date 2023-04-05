Japan's Hayashi Pledges Seamless Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pledged Japan's seamless and steady support for Ukraine, when he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Brussels on Tuesday.

Kuleba showed his appreciation for Japan's assistance.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Ukraine in March was extremely impressive and that the visit sent an important message to Ukraine and the international community.

Also on Tuesday, Hayashi met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The two exchanged opinions on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed close cooperation in dealing with related issues.

On Wednesday, Hayashi will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

