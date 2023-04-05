Central Japan Reactor Screening to Be Put on Hold Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday decided to ask the operator of a central Japan nuclear reactor to submit a corrected safety screening application, making it likely the screening will be halted again.

The NRA will request that Japan Atomic Power Co. submit the revised application by the end of August, after documents for the screening, necessary to restart the No. 2 reactor at the company's Tsuruga plant in Fukui Prefecture, were found riddled with flaws.

The screening process was resumed just last year after being halted for over two years due to the discovery of unauthorized rewriting of related documents.

Japan Atomic originally filed for the screening in November 2015.

In February 2020, the company was found to have changed without permission a description related to a geological diagram drawn up based on data obtained through a drilling survey in the site of the power plant.

