Japan Adopts Security Aid Scheme for Like-Minded Nations

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday adopted guidelines for defense equipment assistance to the militaries of like-minded countries as part of efforts to improve the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The guidelines for the new aid scheme, named official security assistance, or OSA, were approved at a meeting of the government's National Security Council.

The scheme is designed to provide defense equipment and supplies mainly to the militaries of partner countries to help them improve their capabilities, an area Japan's official development assistance cannot cover.

The government will implement OSA within the range justified by its three principles on defense equipment transfer. The scheme will include support for improving such infrastructure as ports but will not cover fields related to international conflicts.

The government regards the scheme as a pillar of measures for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

