Japan's Hayashi Attends NATO Partnership Meeting

Brussels, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attended a meeting of foreign ministers from NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners in Brussels on Wednesday.

Participants, also including from South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, affirmed the importance of strengthening security cooperation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's military threats.

They also discussed the global implications of Russia's aggression and military cooperation between Russia and China.

It was the second time for Hayashi to join such a partnership meeting, after one in April last year.

The Japanese minister criticized the Russian invasion as a unilateral attempt to change the status quo. To prevent similar attempts anywhere in the world, he underscored the need to maintain strict sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, as well as the importance of unity between NATO and its partners.

