Japan Eyes ODA Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Foreign Ministry released a draft revision of Japan's Development Cooperation Charter, featuring an increase in the official development assistance budget for the first time.

The draft calls for using ODA programs strategically to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in mind.

The government hopes to get cabinet approval for the draft as early as May after soliciting public comments.

The draft underlines the need to use ODA programs more effectively and strategically, citing worsening global issues such as climate change and the spread of infectious diseases, as well as events destabilizing the international order including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan "will increase (its ODA budget) in various ways and make necessary efforts to strengthen the foundation for implementing ODA programs," the draft reads.

