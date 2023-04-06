Japan Average Pump Price Rises for 3 Weeks in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of regular gasoline in Japan averaged 168.1 yen per liter as of Monday, up 0.1 yen from a week before and rising for the third straight week, according to the industry ministry.

The average pump price was up in 26 of the country's 47 prefectures, flat in three and down in the remaining 18, the ministry said Wednesday. The highest average was logged in the central prefecture of Nagano, at 178.8 yen.

Government subsidies paid to oil wholesalers had the effect of pushing down the nationwide average pump price by 8 yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]