Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise to 9,520

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 9,520 on Wednesday, an increase of about 1,200 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 24 people with COVID-19 were newly reported to have died, while 56 infected people had severe symptoms, up by two from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 1,204 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, up by 202 from a week before, and one new death was reported.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Japanese capital's criteria decreased by one from the previous day to two.

