Job-Based Employment Promoting Reskilling in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies are promoting reskilling of workers as they are shifting to job-based employment.

Job-based employment helps to clarify skills companies want, making it easier for workers to consider what to learn. Employees can be promoted to managerial posts regardless of their age or background if they acquire new skills.

Electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> expanded the scope of job-based employment last fiscal year, scrapping company-led personnel development and letting employees learn skills voluntarily.

The company stopped providing group training and created opportunities for employees to discuss their jobs and futures with colleagues to make it easier for them to draw up their own career plans.

Fujitsu aims to make employees aware of qualifications necessary for them to achieve goals. The company is also providing a course in which employees can take using a smartphone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]