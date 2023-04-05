China Mulling Export Ban on Magnet Technology: Japan Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government is considering an export ban on processing technology for rare earth magnets, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

Beijing is in the process of revising its export control list, according to the top Japanese government spokesman.

Exports of silicon production technology for solar panels are also expected to be restricted, Matsuno told a press conference.

"While the revisions are still under consideration within the Chinese government and have yet to be implemented, we will closely monitor their impact," he said.

Matsuno stressed Japan's intention to bolster supply chains for important minerals and other items.

