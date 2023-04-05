Japan Emperor's Family Visits Imperial Stock Farm

Newsfrom Japan

Takanezawa, Tochigi Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito's family visited the Imperial Stock Farm in Takanezawa, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday to take a rest.

It is the first time for the family to go on a rural retreat since they visited the Tochigi town of Nasu in August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their 21-year-old daughter, Princess Aiko, traveled from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo by car to prevent crowds forming around them at train stations. The family will stay at the farm for a few days.

After arriving at the farm, the family walked around the pasture.

"I'm delighted that the three of us were able to come (here) together for the first time in a really long time," the Emperor said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]