Eminent Persons Affirm Importance of NPT Regime

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The second meeting of the Japan-led International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, or IGEP, closed on Wednesday, with participants affirming the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, regime.

The two-day meeting brought together a total of 14 experts from nuclear powers, including the United States, China and Russia, and nonnuclear states.

They agreed to issue a statement for the first meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 NPT Review Conference, which will be held in Vienna from late July.

In the statement, the IGEP will call for maintaining and strengthening norms including non-use of nuclear weapons, taking concrete measures on nuclear disarmament, arms control and trust building, and reinforcing the NPT operational process.

The previous NPT review conference, held in August last year, failed to adopt a final document due to opposition from Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]