Japan Eyes Social Insurance Premium Hike for Child Policies

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling camp are considering raising social insurance premiums to help finance "unprecedented" measures to tackle the country's falling birthrate, as they do not want to anger the public by raising taxes.

Several trillion yen is expected to be necessary to implement all items in a draft package of measures for addressing the country's low birthrate released last week.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc are believed to be negative about tax increases amid speculation for an early dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a general election.

"We will consider how to stably finance the budget for child policies in a way involving the entire society while looking at their relations with social insurance programs and the roles of the central and local governments," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an Audit Committee meeting at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, on Monday.

In a television program broadcast Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi referred to the possibility of tapping the financial resources for social insurance programs to finance child policies, while rejecting tax hikes and additional government bond issuance.

