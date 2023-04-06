Approach of 2 Black Holes 10.8 B. Light Years Away Observed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers from institutions including Japan’s Chiba University and the University of Illinois in the United States has announced that it has observed a pair of supermassive black holes that are in close proximity to each other.

In the observation through the Hubble Space Telescope and other telescopes, the international team discovered that the two black holes, located 10.8 billion light-years away in the direction of the Gemini constellation, are only about 10,000 light-years apart. Its findings were published in British journal Nature on Thursday.

About 200 million years on from now, the black holes are expected to be bound by gravity and to eventually coalesce with galaxies nearby.

Galaxies and their black holes are believed to grow bigger through repeated merging processes. Supermassive black holes look as though they give off light, due to the surrounding gas and dust rapidly rotating and being sucked into them.

As it had been difficult to distinguish two supermassive black holes that are close together, researchers were only able to observe such black holes located relatively near from Earth. The pair of black holes in question were observed when the universe was around 3 billion years old, with each of them estimated to be about one billion times more massive than the sun.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]