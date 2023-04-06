8,000 Daily Steps on Weekends Enough to Cut Death Risk: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Walking 8,000 steps per day just on weekends can lower the risk of death, a research group has found.

People who walked at least 8,000 steps daily on one or two days per week saw a drop in the risk of death after 10 years that was about the same as that of people who walked the same amount on three to seven days per week, said the group including Kyoto University's Graduate School of Medicine.

The study was published in the American Medical Association's JAMA Network Open medical journal last month.

Previous research had shown that walking 8,000 steps or more per day can reduce the risk of death. But it was unclear how the risk may vary depending on the number of days spent walking that many steps.

The team used data from a U.S. national health survey conducted between 2005 and 2006, studying the relationship between daily steps walked by 3,101 people aged 20 or older, with the average age at 50.5, and the risk of death 10 years later.

