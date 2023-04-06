Japan Mulls Guidelines for ChatGPT Use in Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to draw up guidelines for the use in education of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot program developed by U.S. startup Open AI, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The guidelines are expected to include points needed to be considered when introducing age restrictions on the use of ChatGPT, which automatically generates text in response to questions, and what to do with copyright concerns over text created by the program.

While there are concerns over negative effects on children's writing skills from ChatGPT, some schools utilize the program for their classes in combination with learning terminals.

Despite concerns over the use of ChatGPT, "there are limits to restricting the use of the program by children, while AI is utilized by adults," a ministry official said, stressing the need to help children improve their digital literacy in line with their stages of growth.

The ministry plans to study examples of cases utilizing ChatGPT in classes and conduct hearings with AI researchers, the people said.

