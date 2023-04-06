Honda N-Box Stays Best-Selling Car in Japan in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling new car in Japan for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2022, which ended Friday, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 6.9 pct from the previous year to 204,734 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact stayed in second place, followed by Toyota's Corolla sedan in third. Sales of the Yaris shrank 8.4 pct.

In March alone, the N-Box topped the sales rankings, at 27,811 units, followed by the Yaris and Corolla.

The rankings were based on data released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

