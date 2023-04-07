Foreign-Brand Vehicle Sales in Japan Fall 1.7 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in fiscal 2022 fell 1.7 pct from the previous year to 246,196 units, down for the fourth year in a row, the Japan Automobile Importers Association has said.

The decline reflected reduced auto production stemming from semiconductor shortages.

Still, sales of imported electric vehicles surged 65.0 pct to 16,464 units, marking a record high since comparable data became available in fiscal 2012.

Sales grew by 11.4 pct to 32,492 units for foreign-brand vehicles with price tags of at least 10 million yen and by 16.7 pct to 134,500 units for vehicles in the price range of 4 million yen to less than 10 million yen. On the other hand, sales of vehicles priced at less than 4 million yen dropped 26.0 pct to 65,808 units.

By brand, Germany's Mercedes-Benz ranked top for the eighth consecutive year, while five foreign brands, including Italy's Ferrari, France's Renault and Britain's Bentley, logged record-high sales in the year that ended in March.

