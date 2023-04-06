Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Spotted in Pacific for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong has been spotted in Pacific waters south of Hateruma Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

It was the first time for China's first domestically built aircraft carrier to be found sailing in the Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese ministry is on high alert as it believes that China has gained the ability to operate the aircraft carrier in the open sea.

According to the ministry, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force discovered the aircraft carrier, along with a frigate and a combat support ship, heading east in waters 300 kilometers south of Hateruma Island at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday (9 a.m. GMT).

The MSDF destroyer Sawagiri is currently engaged in vigilance and surveillance activities in the area, the ministry said.

