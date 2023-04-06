Japan Logs 8,580 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A total of 8,580 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Thursday, an increase of about 1,400 from a week earlier.

The daily number of new COVID-19 deaths nationwide came to 29, while there were 57 patients with severe symptoms, up by one from the previous day.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,109 new cases in the Japanese capital, up by 153 from a week before.

The capital logged two new fatalities while recognizing three severely ill patients under its criteria, up by one from the previous day.

