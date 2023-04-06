Japanese Manga Artist Rumiko Takahashi Given French Honor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Rumiko Takahashi, who created titles such as “Urusei Yatsura” and “Maison Ikkoku,” was bestowed with the title of Knight in the French Order of Arts and Letters on Thursday, Japanese publisher Shogakukan Inc. said.

Takahashi said in a statement: “I’m very happy that people in France are enjoying my work based on Japanese daily lives. It encouraged me to work hard and continue drawing manga.”

The Order of Arts and Letters has been bestowed to other Japanese manga artists, including Leiji Matsumoto, Akira Toriyama and Katsuhiro Otomo.

