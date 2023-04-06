GSDF Chopper Carrying 10 Goes Missing in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter carrying 10 people went missing near Miyako Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (7:30 a.m. GMT).

The GSDF said the UH-60 multipurpose helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission. The Self-Defense Forces dispatched aircraft and vessels to search for the chopper.

"The Defense Ministry is working to confirm the situation. We'll put top priority on saving lives," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.

The helicopter, which belongs to the Eighth Squadron of the GSDF's Vice-Camp Takayubaru in the town of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, north of Okinawa, left the Air Self-Defense Force's Miyakojima Sub Base on the Okinawa island around 3:45 p.m., according to the GSDF.

The chopper was scheduled to return to the base shortly past 5 p.m. after flying around the island to survey the topography, but disappeared from the ASDF's radar around 4:33 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]