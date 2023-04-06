Video of Sri Lankan Who Died in Detention in Japan Made Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Security camera footage showing a Sri Lankan woman before her 2021 death at an immigration facility in central Japan was released publicly to media outlets for the first time in Tokyo on Thursday.

The footage was shown at a press conference by lawyers representing the family of Wishma Sandamali, who died at the age of 33 while on detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in March 2021.

It is part of footage captured by a security camera on the ceiling of Wishma's room over about two weeks leading up to her death, including the day she died.

Wishma's 28-year-old younger sister, Poornima, said she wants people to see what really happened at the detention facility and called for serious parliamentary debates to prevent a similar case.

Including the released footage, the government submitted a total of roughly five hours of footage to Nagoya District Court last December as evidence in a damages lawsuit filed by Wishma's family against the government.

