New JR Tokai Pres. Says Difficult to Open Maglev Line in 2027

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Shunsuke Niwa, the new president of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, pledged Thursday to make every effort to open the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line "as early as possible."

In an interview with news organizations, Niwa reiterated the company's view that it will be difficult to open the maglev line between Tokyo and Nagoya, central Japan, in 2027, as initially planned.

Shizuoka Prefecture is opposed to the start of construction for the maglev line, concerned about possible negative effects on local water resources.

Niwa, who took office on Saturday, said he will prioritize "mutual communication" to address the prefecture's concerns.

Niwa, who joined JR Tokai in 1989, is the first president of a JR group company who started working at such a company after the privatization of the Japanese National Railways.

