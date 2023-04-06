Abe Shooter Wishes for Relief for Unification Church Victims: Lawyers

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has voiced hope for relief for victims of the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, his lawyers revealed on Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has been indicted on murder and other charges and is currently held at the Osaka Detention House in the western city of Osaka. His lawyers spoke to reporters about his remarks in the nearby city of Nara on the day.

According to informed sources, Yamagami has told investigators that while he had a grudge against the Unification Church, he targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister had ties to the group. His mother donated at least 100 million yen to the religious group.

The lawyers quoted Yamagami as saying that although he is not sure about a law enacted after the shooting in Nara in July 2022 to rescue victims of religious groups, he hopes that Unification Church victims will be rescued. They said he has a strong sympathy with the victims.

The suspect was also quoted as saying that although he cannot reply to every letter sent to him, he reads every letter and appreciates warm words.

