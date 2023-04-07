Tree Genes Little Affected by Fukushima Radiation Crisis: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Trees in areas around Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant were little affected genetically by the March 2011 radiation crisis there, a Japanese study has found.

The study by Fukushima University and the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute was published in an international scientific journal on Friday.

The impact of radiation exposure on genetics has been suggested by an experiment on Arabidopsis, which showed an increase in DNA mutations after exposure to a substantial dose of radiation.

Meanwhile, radiation doses in the so-called difficult-to-return zone around the Fukushima plant were far below the international standard for low-dose exposure.

The recent study was the first to unravel the impact of low-dose exposure on the genes of trees growing outdoors, according to the research group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]