Japan Adds New HPV Vaccine to Routine Inocuation Program

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan has added a new vaccine to its routine inoculation program against human papillomavirus, or HPV, the main cause of cervical cancer, this month.

According to the health ministry, most cervical cancer cases can be attributable to HPV infection through sexual intercourse, with many cases occurring at young age.

In 90 pct of cases, HPV disappears without treatment, but the virus can cause cancer if it stays for a long period.

According to data from the National Cancer Center, some 11,000 people were diagnosed with cervical cancer in Japan in 2019, and 2,900 died of the cancer in 2020.

HPV has more than 200 genotypes, of which at least 15 can cause cervical cancer.

