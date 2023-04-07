Arrest Warrants Obtained for 19 Japanese Men in Cambodia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have obtained arrest warrants for 19 Japanese men in their 20s to 50s who are staying in Cambodia for allegedly making scam calls to Japan from the Southeast Asian country, investigative sources said Friday.

After the men, believed to be members of a fraud group, are handed over to Japanese authorities, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department plans to transfer them to Japan and arrest them. The MPD will investigate details of the group, suspecting that it has members linked to a crime syndicate, according to the sources.

Cambodian authorities searched a hotel in Sihanoukville Province in southern Cambodia in late January after receiving a report from the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh that a fraud group was engaged in activities there, the sources said. The search led to the discovery of a large number of mobile phones, fraud manuals and documents with the names of victims in the guest rooms used by the men.

The men told local authorities that they had entered Cambodia for tourism purposes. Some are believed to have had their passports and mobile phones taken away by the group.

After the search, the men were placed under the supervision of the local authorities. They, however, were apparently allowed to go out and make contacts with the outside.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]