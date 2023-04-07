Defense Chief Vows to Find GSDF Members Aboard Missing Chopper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada vowed Friday to make full efforts to find 10 Ground Self-Defense Force members who were aboard a helicopter that went missing the previous day.

The GSDF helicopter disappeared near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, during a flight mission.

"We will do everything we can to find the 10 GSDF members aboard the helicopter and take all possible measures to ensure safe operations of Self-Defense Forces aircraft," Hamada told a press conference.

The UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter was flying on its scheduled route for approximately 10 minutes between its takeoff and disappearance from the radar, GSDF sources said. The GSDF has determined that debris found in nearby waters was from the missing helicopter. It is investigating the details of what is believed to be an accident caused by a sudden issue with the aircraft.

The Defense Ministry dispatched an Air SDF rescue aircraft and a Maritime SDF vessel to the area Thursday, and the search for the 10 missing members, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, head of the GSDF's Eighth Division, was conducted throughout the night.

