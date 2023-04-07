Kishida Seeks Active Role from Brazil at Hiroshima G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday asked Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to play an active role at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

In their telephone talks, Lula thanked Kishida for inviting him to an outreach meeting of the summit. G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Over the war in Ukraine, Kishida said that "Russia's violation of international law and its nuclear threats should never be tolerated," seeking cooperation from Brazil in dealing with the Russian aggression.

Kishida and Lula also exchanged opinions about situations in East Asia, including issues related to China and North Korea.

The two leaders also affirmed cooperation on reforming the U.N. Security Council as their countries are currently serving as nonpermanent members of the powerful U.N. organ.

