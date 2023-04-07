Chubu Electric Executives to Return Part of Pay over Cartel

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Five Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502> executives will voluntarily return 10 pct of their monthly remuneration for two months from April over a price cartel scandal, the firm said Friday.

The five include President Kingo Hayashi and Chairman Satoru Katsuno.

Chubu Electric, based in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, is one of four companies slapped with fines by the Fair Trade Commission on March 30 for forming price cartels with Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> on electricity sold to corporate clients.

Chubu Electric objects to the FTC order and plans to file a lawsuit seeking its revocation.

"It's true that we aroused suspicions and caused great worries to the people concerned," Hayashi told a press conference at the company's headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]