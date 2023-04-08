IMF Head Shares Hopes for Japan Leadership, Warns of Fragmentation Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 8 (Jiji Press)--International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed her hopes for leadership from Japan, which holds the Group of Seven presidency this year, at a time when risks of fragmentation in the world's economy continue to be of great concern.

Georgieva told Jiji Press in an interview that she would support the Bank of Japan were it to adjust its monetary policy under Kazuo Ueda, who is set to become governor of the central bank Sunday.

Amid tensions between the United States and China, high inflation and worries about financial stability, the global economy is expected to see its slowest growth in about 30 years.

Georgieva said growth will likely stall at around 3 pct for the time being, in part a result of "countries that have contributed significantly to growth in the past like China or South Korea...go(ing) to a lower growth path."

She also noted that she is "very concerned" about the inability of low- and middle-income countries to achieve high growth rates as they struggle with problems such as excessive debt.

