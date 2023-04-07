Outgoing BOJ Chief Kuroda Defends Ultraeasy Monetary Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda defended his ultraeasy monetary policy on Friday, a day before the end of his term, saying it has helped the country to get close to achieving 2 pct inflation.

At a press conference, Kuroda looked back at his term of over 10 years as the longest-serving BOJ governor, describing his monetary policy management as "appropriate."

Kuroda said the BOJ has moved closer to reaching the inflation goal, citing growing momentum for pay increases in this year's "shunto" wage talks. It is regrettable, however, that the inflation target was not achieved in a stable and sustainable way, he said.

Japan is "no longer in deflation," Kuroda said, underscoring the outcome of massive easing measures lasting a decade.

"With pay increases, there is a growing possibility of achieving the inflation target," Kuroda said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]