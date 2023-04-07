Japan Reports 8,300 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 1,500 from a week before.

The number of severe cases across the country fell by two from Thursday to 55, while 20 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 1,133 new cases were confirmed, up by 279 from a week earlier. One new death was reported, while the number of severe cases was unchanged from Thursday at three.

