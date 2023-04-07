Japanese Panel Starts Debate on Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A panel of officials and experts set up by the Japanese government to discuss measures to address the country's falling birthrate started deliberations on Friday.

"We'll promote child and child-rearing policies boldly and strongly to create a society in which every person who wishes to have a child can do so and raise children without stress," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the panel, told the inaugural meeting.

The panel's discussions are expected to focus on how to finance measures spelled out in a draft package announced by the government late last month. Proposals include raising social insurance premiums.

The government and ruling bloc are cautious about raising taxes and issuing bonds to secure the necessary funds. Businesses are concerned about higher social insurance premiums.

The government aims to outline a plan to double its budget for child-related measures by June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]