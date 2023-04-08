Spying by Astellas Employee Becoming Clear: China Envoy

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao has said that espionage allegations against a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. <4503>, who is in detention in China, are becoming solid.

Wu made the remark during his meeting with Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in Tokyo on Friday.

Relevant Chinese authorities have obtained solid evidence that the Japanese man engaged in espionage, the ambassador said.

China will handle the case strictly in accordance with its laws, he added.

Izumi called for the Japanese man's early release.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]