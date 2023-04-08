Hama-Sushi Admits Use of Food past Use-By Dates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A restaurant run by conveyor-belt sushi chain Hama-Sushi Co. had used ingredients that were past their in-house use-by dates and should have been discarded under internal rules, the operator has said.

In-house use-by dates are set shorter than expiration dates, and no health problems have been reported among people who dined at the restaurant in the city of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the Zensho Holdings Co. <7550> unit said Friday.

The use of ingredients past such use-by dates is an "act deviating" from internal rules, Hama-Sushi said in a statement released on its website.

The Koriyama restaurant has served some food by replacing use-by-date labels, the company added.

Hama-Sushi plans to educate employees to make sure that they thoroughly abide by internal rules.

