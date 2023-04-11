Hearing Aids Evolving to Offer Diverse Options in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Hearing aids sold in Japan are evolving fast, with manufacturers introducing colorful options and models using artificial intelligence.

While many people are reluctant to use hearing aids in Japan due to noise and device adjustment problems, makers are competing to improve the functions and designs of their hearing aids in hopes of making the products more popular.

Major Danish hearing aid company Demant A/S started selling in 2021 the Philips HearLink hearing aid using AI technology.

This feature allows hearing aid users to hear conversations clearly even in a noisy environment as its AI engine learns noise patterns.

Last year, the company introduced in-the-ear hearing aids in response to the widespread use of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

