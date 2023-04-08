GSDF Chopper Had Regular Inspection 10 Days before Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing with 10 people aboard on Thursday had undergone a regular inspection 10 days earlier, GSDF sources said Saturday.

According to the sources, the UH-60JA helicopter showed no abnormalities in a test flight after the inspection or in the last flight before the accident.

It has also been learned that the helicopter had normal radio communication with an air traffic controller just before vanishing from radar off Miyako Island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

These circumstances suggest the possibility that the helicopter suffered a sudden problem.

The Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard are searching for the helicopter and its crew. The GSDF and others have deployed six aircraft and seven vessels to expand the search to include underwater areas, while increasing the number of personnel checking objects washed ashore to some 270.

