Japan Ruling Camp to Discuss Exporting Lethal Weapons

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition will start discussions as early as this month on whether to allow the country to export lethal weapons to Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.

The Liberal Democratic Party wants the country's guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment to be eased greatly, while its partner, Komeito, remains cautious.

The discussions come as the Japanese government late last year said it will revise the guidelines as part of a broader plan to strengthen the country's defenses.

The current guidelines allow Japan to export defense equipment only to allies and partners such as the United States in principle, and only for the purposes of rescue, transport, alerts, surveillance and minesweeping.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Japanese government hastily inserted a description into the guidelines to allow exports to "Ukraine under an invasion that violates international law."

