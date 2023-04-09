Bicycle Helmets in Short Supply in Japan after Law Change
Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Bicycle helmets are in short supply in Japan after a revised law obliging cyclists of all ages to make an effort to wear helmets went into effect this month.
Demand for helmets is outstripping production, with cap-style ones in particularly short supply due to their popularity.
At a bicycle shop in Tokyo's Minato Ward, helmets in a variety of colors, mostly sporty ones, are lined up.
"Wearing a helmet is bothersome, but it's necessary for safety," said a visitor in his 40s.
According to the shop's manager, Kyosuke Tabuchi, the number of elderly female visitors increased following the law change.
