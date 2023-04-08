2 U.S. Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Two U.S. fighter jets made an emergency landing at Shimojishima Airport in the city of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, at around 3:22 p.m. Saturday (6:22 a.m. GMT).

One of the planes experienced engine trouble about 64 kilometers south of Miyako Island in the city, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau.

The planes have on their bodies markings indicating that they belong to the U.S. Air Force in South Korea.

Near the airport, a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter with 10 people on board went missing on Thursday.

