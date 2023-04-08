Japan Confirms 8,484 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 8,484 people were newly confirmed with COVID-19 in Japan on Saturday, with the daily count up by 1,057 from a week earlier.

Sixteen new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients nationwide, while the number of severely ill patients fell by five from the previous day to 50.

In Tokyo, 1,261 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 270 from a week before, while one new death was confirmed.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at two, down by one from the previous day.

