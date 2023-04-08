Human Reportedly Floating near Where GSDF Chopper Disappeared

Newsfrom Japan

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Local firefighting authorities received a report from the Self-Defense Forces at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday (10:40 a.m. GMT) that a human was floating near the northern shore of Irabu Island in the city of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan.

The Miyakojima Coast Guard Office received a similar report from the Ground Self-Defense Force and is working to confirm the report.

On Thursday, a GSDF helicopter with 10 people on board went missing near the northern coast of the island.

