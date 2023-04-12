INTERIEW: Ex-LDP Chief Lauds Kishida's Resolve after Going thru Tough Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Sadakazu Tanigaki, former leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his resolve in pursuing issues that he thinks must be tackled, after a challenging period for his administration.

Speaking in a recent interview with Jiji Press, Tanigaki noted that public support for Kishida's administration had been high up until last July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

After the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while campaigning during the election and the LDP's ties to the controversial religious organization formerly known as the Unification Church coming to light, Kishida's approval ratings fell. The suspect in the shooting of Abe told investigators that while he held a grudge against the Unification Church, he targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister had ties to the group.

Kishida "had to express some kind of resolve when Abe, who had led the country for such a long time, died in the way he did," Tanigaki said.

"I think it was a good thing that Kishida made a political decision to hold a state funeral (for the former prime minister) despite the criticism," Tanigaki said.

