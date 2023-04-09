Japan Daily COVID-19 Infection Tally Inches Up to 7,012

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan came to 7,012 on Sunday, up by about 750 from a week earlier.

Across the country, there were 56 infected people with severe symptoms, six more than the previous day, while 14 new deaths were reported among infected people.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 956 new infections, an increase of 167 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at three, up by one from the previous day. No new patient deaths were reported in the Japanese capital.

