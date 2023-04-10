Majority of Sapporo Voters Oppose 2030 Olympic Bid: Exit Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A majority of voters oppose Sapporo's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a Jiji Press exit poll has found.

Those opposing the idea of hosting the quadrennial event accounted for 53 pct of 651 voters who were surveyed after casting their ballots at polling stations in Sunday's mayoral election in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Twenty-seven pct expressed support, while the remaining 20 pct answered neither or said they do not know.

In the Sapporo election, held as part of the first round of unified local elections, the incumbent mayor aiming to host the 2030 Games defeated his two rivals opposing the idea.

Of those who voted for the incumbent, 31 pct opposed the bid, against 41 pct who expressed support and 28 pct who answered neither or said they do not know.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]