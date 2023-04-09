Ishin Camp Sweeps Osaka, Nara Leadership Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai is projected to win Sunday's gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka and the mayoral poll in the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital.

Incumbent Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, 47, head of the party, is certain to win another term, while former Osaka prefectural assembly member Hideyuki Yokoyama, 41, of the party is seen elected as Osaka mayor for the first time.

In a governorship race in the nearby prefecture of Nara, a candidate from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), a national party linked to Osaka Ishin, is expected to defeat other candidates including two linked to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, one of whom is the incumbent governor.

Nippon Ishin's Makoto Yamashita, 54, former mayor of the Nara city of Ikoma, will be the first official Ishin candidate to win a gubernatorial election outside Osaka.

On the day, the first round of unified local elections was held across the country to elect governors in nine prefectures, mayors in six ordinance-designated major cities and local assembly members in 41 prefectures and 17 ordinance-designated cities.

